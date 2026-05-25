South Africa: Khayelitsha Streets Fill With Rainbow Flags for Queer Rights Pride March

This year's Khumbulani Pride honoured those killed in hate crimes, including 16-year-old Kwakhanya Mhlanganisi, murdered in December

The streets of Khayelitsha's Site C were filled with rainbow flags and colourfully dressed participants at the annual Khumbulani Pride march to raise awareness about queer rights.

Khumbulani, meaning "remember" in Xhosa, was first held in 2013 to raise awareness and to remember the victims of hate crimes.

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Gathering at the Site C Blue Community Hall after the march on Saturday, Abongile Liyana Quthu said, "Khumbulani Pride is not just a celebration, it is a commemoration, a declaration that township queer life matters".

Among those remembered was 16-year-old Kwakhanya Mhlanganisi, who was killed in Site C in a suspected hate crime in December.

Two men accused of her murder are due back in court tomorrow.

Quthu asked, "Why does society only speak about us when we're no more? Queer life is lonely, and we are constantly fighting even within our homes."

Kwakhanya's father Sicelo Ntlanganiso, Free Gender chairperson Anele Ligunya, and some attendees joined in a candle-lighting ceremony and moment of silence for those murdered in recent years in hate crimes. Each person held up a photo of a queer person who had died recently; all were from Khayelitsha.

Others murdered were: 16-year-old Liyabona Mabishi, stabbed in Nkanini in 2020; 38-year-old Lulama Mvandaba, allegedly beaten after an altercation in a shebeen in 2021; 24-year-old Phelokazi Mqathanya, stabbed in 2021; and 22-year-old Unathi Webster, whose naked body was found next to a road in Khayelitsha in 2022.

Ligunya praised the marchers for coming out in numbers.

"This event is very important. The whole point is to raise awareness. Awareness and visibility start with us. We need to do better as the current queer youth so that those coming after us have it easier," said Ligunya.

The day ended with entertainment, included poetry, singing and dancing.