South Africa: Good Party and Rise Mzansi Team Up to Shake Up Local Elections

Funda ngesiZuluBy Palesa Matlala

GOOD and RISE Mzansi say they are joining forces to build cleaner municipalities and push back against corruption, dysfunction and political ego.

The parties have already unveiled Lukhona Mnguni as their Johannesburg mayoral candidate as they begin a nationwide campaign ahead of 2026.

Two opposition parties are joining forces in a bold bid to shake up South African politics ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

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GOOD and RISE Mzansi announced on Friday that they are officially teaming up under a new political partnership.

The parties said they want to challenge corruption, poor leadership and collapsing municipalities across the country.

Their first attempt to unite under the banner "Unite for Change" failed last year after talks with Build One South Africa became too complicated.

But now GOOD and RISE Mzansi say they are back with a new strategy and a stronger plan.

In a joint statement, the parties said South Africans could no longer trust political parties linked to "patronage, division, dysfunction and neglect".

They said communities were tired of dirty streets, failing services, crime and municipalities that could not manage money properly.

"South Africans deserve municipalities that work," the parties said.

"Municipalities that are clean, safe, financially stable, development focused and governed with empathy, professionalism and integrity."

The parties said their agreement goes beyond elections.

They described it as a long term plan to rebuild politics and create a new future for the country.

"This partnership represents more than electoral cooperation," they said.

"It is a deliberate step toward building a new political future in South Africa."

Under the deal, the two parties will combine resources, coordinate campaigns and support each other's candidates in municipalities around the country.

GOOD secretary general Brett Herron said the parties realised they did not have enough time to fully merge before the 2026 elections.

"There wasn't enough time before the local government elections to integrate all our parties and adequately launch a recognisable new political party," said Herron.

Instead, the parties decided to contest elections under their existing names while working closely together on the ground.

"We don't compete with each other," Herron said.

"Our members and candidates integrate into each other's structures and campaigns, and we run a nationally coordinated campaign."

The partnership has already started making moves.

On Saturday, GOOD leader and Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille joined RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi to introduce journalist and political analyst Lukhona Mnguni as their mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Zibi praised Mnguni as a highly educated leader with international experience.

"He is an internationalist who is as articulate about the issues of the inner city of Johannesburg as he is about global injustice," said Zibi.

De Lille described Mnguni as the future face of Johannesburg politics.

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"Lukhona embodies the Joburg of 2026, not 1986," said De Lille.

"It is courageous to respond to this hour of need in Joburg by saying I am willing and able to serve."

She also called on young South Africans to step into leadership positions.

"Young South Africans must lead," she said.

The parties are now preparing to announce mayoral and councillor candidates for other major cities, including Cape Town.

Herron said candidate assessments were already under way and announcements would be made by early June.

The alliance comes as political parties scramble to rebuild support ahead of the crucial 2026 elections, which are expected to become a fierce battle over service delivery, corruption and the future of local government.