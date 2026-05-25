Malawi: 'God Exposed Them' - Vice-President Ansah Breaks Silence On Drone Saga, Says She Knew She Was Being Followed

Vice-President Jane Ansah has revealed chilling details surrounding the controversial drone incident at her Lilongwe residence, saying she had already been warned that unknown individuals had been monitoring her movements before the device was finally captured by her security team.

Speaking publicly about the incident for the first time, Ansah portrayed the episode not merely as a security breach, but as what she believes was a deliberate act against her -- one she says was ultimately defeated through prayer and divine intervention.

The Vice-President made the emotionally charged remarks yesterday at Soche CCAP Church during celebrations marking 30 years of partnership between the church and Shadyside Presbyterian Church.

In remarks that revealed deep personal unease over the incident, Ansah said she had prior knowledge that the drone had been trailing her for some time before it was intercepted above her residence last month.

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"I said God will deal with that," Ansah told congregants.

"On the day the drone was captured, the person who came to tell me found me praying with my in-law. We said thank you Lord for the protection you have given us. Once we finished that prayer, I heard a knock and I was told 'tagwira drone' [we have captured the drone]."

Her comments suggest the Vice-President viewed the incident as far more sinister than an ordinary case of unauthorized drone activity.

In perhaps her strongest remarks, Ansah declared that whoever was behind the operation had been "brought to shame," framing the capture of the drone as divine exposure of hidden intentions.

"The scriptures say what is revealed to you belongs to you. It was real. Someone was using a drone and I said that person would be brought to shame," she said.

The incident triggered widespread speculation after security officers guarding the Vice-President reportedly intercepted a drone flying over her residence in Lilongwe.

Police later confirmed the arrest of 32-year-old videographer Esau Nalikole in connection with the matter.

National Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo said Nalikole told investigators he had merely been recording footage in the area for a client's upcoming music project.

But Ansah's latest remarks indicate she believes the matter runs deeper than a routine filming exercise.

Her statements are likely to intensify public debate over the incident, particularly after she disclosed that she had been informed beforehand that the drone had been "following" her.

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While she stopped short of identifying who she believes was behind the surveillance, her language reflected lingering suspicion and a sense of personal targeting at the highest levels of government.

Ansah used the incident as a powerful testimony on the importance of prayer, saying faith had become her shield during moments of uncertainty and fear.

"God answers prayer. It has everything we need. When we approach God in faith and pray, He will give us all we need," she said.

The church event itself celebrated three decades of partnership between Soche CCAP and Shadyside Presbyterian Church, a relationship dating back to May 1996 that has supported several development projects, including church infrastructure, a minister's residence, a hall and a children's centre for early childhood development services.

Jimmy Banda thanked the American church for sustaining the partnership and urged congregants to continue protecting the relationship.