Malawi: St. Patrick's Catholic Parish to Celebrate 50 Years of Faith and Service With Golden Jubilee On May 30

St. Patrick's Catholic Parish in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe is set to celebrate 50 years of ministry, spiritual guidance and community service with a Golden Jubilee celebration scheduled for May 30, 2026.

Held under the theme "50 Years of Grace: Anchored in Faith, Building the Future," the landmark event is expected to draw thousands of parishioners, former members, clergy and community leaders as the parish reflects on five decades of faith since its establishment in 1976 under Maula Deanery.

During the celebrations, the parish will also pay tribute to Christians who made significant contributions to its growth and development, including Malawi's late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

From a modest congregation of about 1,000 faithful at its inception, the parish has grown into a vibrant community of approximately 4,551 members serving Areas 10, 11, 12, 18 and 43, as well as Kauma and Mgubo.

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Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe on Sunday, Parish Priest Fr. Kennedy Malemya said the jubilee represents more than the history of the church building.

"This 50th anniversary is more than a celebration of our building or our history. It is a celebration of the lives changed, the community built, and the unwavering faithfulness of God," said Malemya.

"We honour the pioneers who stepped out in faith in 1976 and look forward to the future with renewed commitment to serving our community."

Over the years, the parish has become a pillar of spirituality and social support through its 37 Small Christian Communities, daily Masses and sacramental services. The church also hosts various social and developmental activities for children, youths, women and men.

Among its major achievements are the establishment of a nursery school at Kauma serving more than 4,500 families, construction of a parish office complex, and the renovation of the old church into a modern 2,000-seater worship facility.

Fr. Malemya said preparations for the Golden Jubilee are almost complete.

"As a parish, I think we are almost there. We are most ready because, looking at what has happened so far, we are almost there," he said.

He added that liturgical preparations, choir arrangements and service providers had already been finalized.

"Everything is ready. The choir, I think the bishop will celebrate, but also the creatures have been told, and they are almost eager to come for the function. So far we are almost 95 percent ready for the function," he said.

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Parish Treasurer Counsel Agnes Sentala expressed confidence that the remaining fundraising gap will be covered before the event.

"I can confirm without fear of contradiction that indeed we will have the resources. We have pledges in excess of the said K3 million, and this morning others have also confirmed that they are aware the function is forthcoming and they will give us the money," said Sentala.

The total budget for the celebrations stands at K36,195,000, with additional pledges pushing commitments close to K40 million.

The jubilee festivities will begin with a Eucharistic Mass at 9:30 a.m. led by His Grace George Desmond Tambala.

After the Mass, parishioners and guests will share meals prepared by the parish's 37 Small Christian Communities. Documentaries tracing the parish's history will be screened during lunch, followed by traditional dances, cultural performances and live music entertainment extending into the evening.

In a unique blend of faith and modern entertainment, organizers have also arranged LED screens to broadcast the UEFA Champions League Final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, allowing parishioners to enjoy the match before departing later at night.

Mini jubilee celebrations are also planned for Kauma and Mgubo outstations, alongside special retreats in all church zones as part of the broader commemoration.

Fr. Malemya said the Golden Jubilee offers an opportunity for parishioners to reflect on the church's journey while inspiring future generations to continue strengthening the faith community.