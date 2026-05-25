South Africa: Taxi King Ferrari Fights Back in R2.2-Million Extortion Storm

Prosecutors say taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and three co accused forced a mining businessman to pay protection money for nearly three years.

The case collapsed in dramatic fashion after a prosecutor failed to appear in court, but the National Prosecuting Authority says the matter will return.

One of South Africa's most feared and influential taxi bosses is now fighting allegations of extortion, money laundering and links to organised crime.

Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, a powerful figure in the taxi industry, appeared in court with Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza.

The four men are accused of extorting more than R2.2-million from a mining businessman between 2022 and 2025.

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Police claim the businessman was forced to pay protection fees for years before finally opening a case with the South African Police Service.

Sibanyoni earned the nickname "Ferrari" because of his love for the luxury Italian sports car brand.

But the flashy image around the taxi boss has now been overshadowed by serious criminal allegations.

The court case took a dramatic turn when prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear in court.

Reports claimed Ntaba was driving to court before turning back because of security fears.

That shocking development caused the matter to be struck off the court roll.

The accused had already started bail proceedings on Friday before the case suddenly collapsed.

Sibanyoni's legal team reportedly demanded that the matter be removed from the roll and that action be taken against the prosecutor.

The National Prosecuting Authority later confirmed Ntaba had been suspended.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi said the state would bring the matter back to court.

"While this is disappointing, it is not a setback as we are within our right and authority to reinstate the case," said Mothibi.

"There is no room for impunity as we remain resolute in our constitutional obligation to hold those accused of criminality accountable."

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said investigators believe that they still have a solid case.

"The South African Police Service Mpumalanga Organised Crime Unit maintains that it still has a strong case despite the latest developments," said Masondo.

Sibanyoni's rise to power has long been surrounded by both admiration and controversy.

He reportedly started as a taxi driver in 1985 before buying his first taxi 10 years later.

From there, he built a massive business empire stretching across taxis, buses, mining, logistics, construction, information technology and property.

Reports estimate his businesses are worth more than R300-million.

He is believed to control about 400 minibus taxis operating in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

His influence is especially strong in Mpumalanga areas such as Kwaggafontein, where he is seen as one of the most powerful taxi figures in the province.

Sibanyoni also climbed the ranks inside the South African National Taxi Council and previously served as a provincial chairperson and deputy president.

The taxi industry has for years been linked to violent turf wars, protection rackets and claims of criminal syndicates operating behind the scenes.

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Despite the allegations hanging over him, Sibanyoni has also built a public image as a businessman and philanthropist.

Through the Joe Sibanyoni Foundation, he donates food parcels and helps build houses for poor families in Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, the National Taxi Alliance distanced itself from the taxi boss.

National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said Sibanyoni was never a member of the organisation.

"We can confirm that he was not a member of the National Taxi Alliance. Please reach out to Santaco, as he was a member there," said Malele.

Santaco refused to comment on the arrest or the allegations.

"We have no comment on all questions as shared," said Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala.