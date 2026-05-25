Kenya Eyes 300,000 Ugandan Tourists in 2026 On Improved Air Links

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25-Kenya is targeting a 27 per cent increase in tourist arrivals from Uganda to 300,000 in 2026, banking on improved air connectivity to deepen regional travel flows and sustain growth in its tourism sector.

The outlook comes as Uganda continues to anchor Kenya's regional tourism market, supported by expanding flight routes and stronger aviation linkages between Nairobi and Entebbe.

Tourism stakeholders who participated in Kenya's delegation at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) in Kampala said improved air connectivity is now central to driving travel demand across the East African corridor.

The expo, which brought together buyers, investors and tourism operators from across Africa, focused on business-to-business engagements aimed at boosting intra-regional travel.

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Felix Mwangangi, Country Manager for Kenya Airways in Uganda, said air transport remains the most critical enabler of cross-border tourism growth.

"Kenya Airways sits at the integral point of improving these numbers," he said. "Flights from Entebbe to Nairobi connect daily to Mombasa thus giving travelers consistent access to the coast."

He added that increased flight frequency and strong regional aviation networks are reinforcing Kenya's position as Uganda's preferred tourism destination.

According to Mwangangi, industry platforms such as POATE and the Magical Kenya Travel Expo continue to shape passenger traffic trends by linking aviation capacity with tourism demand.

Industry representatives also pointed to shifting travel patterns among Ugandan tourists, with improved flight access accelerating demand for Kenya's coastal destinations.

"Since 2016, our engagement with destinations like Diani and our campaigns such as Tembea Nyumbani as well as the Uganda-Kenya Tourism Conference have driven significant growth. Post-COVID, we are recording a 30 percent increase in cross-border tourism with Ugandans travelling to Kenya for weddings, MICE events and beach holidays," said East Africa Tourism Platform CEO Frank Gisha.

Uganda accounted for 234,556 visitors to Kenya in 2025, representing 31 per cent of all African arrivals and an 8.7 per cent increase from the previous year. Tanzania followed with 209,536 arrivals, up 7.7 per cent over the same period.

Stakeholders said improved air access has helped sustain demand for coastal hospitality products, stabilizing occupancy levels beyond peak tourism seasons.

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"The interest in the Kenyan coast from Ugandan buyers has been significant. From the contracting I conducted at this expo alone, I have seen a growth of 17 per cent," said Doris Makena, Group Sales and Marketing Manager for Jacaranda Hotels Kenya.

She added that demand has been particularly strong in destination weddings, conferencing in Kilifi and Kwale, and large-scale events, with improved flight access making Kenya more competitive for Ugandan buyers seeking experience-based travel.

Industry players highlighted that stronger air links between Kenya and Uganda, alongside visa facilitation measures, regional infrastructure upgrades and sector platforms such as POATE and the Magical Kenya Travel Expo, continue to underpin growth in intra-African travel.

The steady expansion of air connectivity is also helping cushion Kenya's tourism sector against volatility in long-haul markets, while strengthening the country's position as a regional aviation and tourism hub.