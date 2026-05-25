Zimbabwe Deports 28 Mozambican Teens, Visually Impaired Man Engaged in Street Vending and Begging

25 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe has deported twenty-nine undocumented Mozambican nationals after they were intercepted in Chipinge, Mutare and Harare and found to be in the country illegally.

The group was received at the Machipanda Border Post by a Mozambican multi-sectoral team comprising Migration Services, the Provincial Directorate of Gender, Children and Social Action (DPGC), Social Action and the Provincial Prosecutor's Office.

Of the deported group, 28 are boys aged between 14 and 18, while one is a visually impaired man.

Authorities said some of the minors were engaged in informal street vending, while one assisted the adult in begging activities.

The deported Mozambicans are originally from Chimoio, Manica, Dombe, Muxúngue and Chibabava.

This is the second group of Mozambicans deported from Zimbabwe since the beginning of the year. In a similar recent case, another 39 citizens were also repatriated by the Zimbabwean authorities.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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