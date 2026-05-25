Zimbabwe: Trio Arrested After 120,000 Kilogrammes of Dagga Found Stashed in Truck

25 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Matebeleland South have arrested three men, including a foreign national, for possession of dagga.

The contraband weighing 120,244 kilogrammes was found stashed in the back of the suspects' pick-up truck.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of a foreign national Mthokozisi Patrick Hlophe (46), Tapiwa Dube (38) and Dalubuhle Sibanda (41) at 60 km peg along Beitbridge - Bulawayo road for drug trafficking.

"The suspects were found with 120,244 kgs of dagga whilst moving with Nissan Hardbody Double Cab, registration number XVD354GH.

"No to drug and substance smuggling, peddling and trafficking," said Nyathi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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