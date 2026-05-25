Africa: 'Water Is Lifeblood of Africa's Development Aspirations' - Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has underscored the importance of access to water as a key enabler to unlocking the African continent's potential to develop and industrialise.

Delivering his commemorative statement on Africa Day, which falls today May 25, Mnangagwa said the continent's future relies on it peoples' ability to harness their knowledge and ingenuity, in line with the philosophy "African solutions to African problems".

"Water is an essential resource and the lifeblood of our continent's development aspirations.

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"From the mighty Nile River to the Zambezi River, from Lake Kariba and Lake Victoria to the aquifers beneath the Kalahari and Sahara Deserts, water has shaped our civilisations, sustained our peoples. It shall continue to determine our future.

"Access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene is a basic human need for health and well-being," he said.

This year's Africa Day commemorations are being held under the theme; "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve Agenda 2063".

The 83-year-old leader said Zimbabwe is steadfast in its quest to set up infrastructure to harness water in the wake of shifting weather patterns.

"Zimbabwe remains committed to advancing sustainable infrastructure development, water security, climate resilience, and inclusive economic empowerment through transformative national projects.

"These include the Chirundu Water Supply and Sanitation Project Phase One, being implemented by ZINWA.

"The Glassblock Bopoma Dam and Pipeline Project is aimed at improving water supply to Bulawayo City and surrounding areas," he said.

Mnangagwa added that water is central to Africa's quest for industrialisation, employment creation and overall economic growth.

He, however, noted that water demand was rising owing to rapid population growth, urbanisation, and increasing water needs from agriculture, industry, and the energy sectors.

"It is now urgent that the requisite investments be made towards enhancing national and regional availability of water resources.

"This requires the adoption of innovative solutions, collective responsibility and partnerships at all levels.

"The active participation of communities, private sector, development partners, research institutions, youth, and women should, therefore, be scaled up," said Mnangagwa.

He also lamented the unprecedented disruptions witnessed in hydrological cycles.

"Droughts and floods, have increasingly become persistent features in many of our communities. We must fundamentally shift our paradigm to recognise water as a strategic economic asset.

"Water is intrinsically linked to food security, energy production, and ecosystem health," he said.

The continent's energy ambitions depend on water security, Mnangagwa noted. He said with only 15 to 30 percent of Africa's hydropower potential tapped, Africa had the opportunity to light up and industrialise, while creating millions of jobs.

"The proposed African Single Electricity Market and strategic transboundary water projects under Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa, is a welcome initiative for the realisation of shared prosperity."

Mnangagwa said the nation joins the rest of Africa in marking the important day.

"Today, as Zimbabwe joins the rest of the African Continent in commemorating Africa Day, I extend warm revolutionary greetings and solidarity to all our brothers and sisters within our borders and beyond.

"This day remains a historic as well as constant reminder of the bravery, courage, unity, and determination of Founding Fathers of the Organisation of African Unity, now African Union.

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"They laid a foundation for a free, united peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa," the President said.

"On this important occasion, I call upon all Zimbabweans, especially our youth, to embrace the values of patriotism, loyalty, discipline, hard-honest work, environmental stewardship, and innovation as we build a modern, industrialised, and prosperous Zimbabwe within a united, integrated and prosperous Africa.

"Together, as one people and one continent, let us continue marching forward to achieve the aspirations of Agenda 2063. I wish Zimbabwe and the African Continent a Happy Africa Day," said President Mnangagwa.

Africa Day is observed in several countries and it is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963. The OAU was succeeded by the African union (AU) on July 9, 2002, but the holiday continues to be celebrated on May 25.