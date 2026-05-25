Angola: Poaching Increases Risk of Extinction for Six Species in Lunda Norte Province

Dundo — The acting director of the Provincial Office for the Environment, Waste Management and Community Services, Pascoal Txifuchi, stated this past weekend that combating illegal hunting and other negative actions against the environment is crucial for the preservation of species such as the bush donkey, elephant, Syncerus caffer nanus, lion, jaguar, and fox in the region.

According to the official, who was speaking at a seminar on the state of the environment in Lunda-Norte province, promoted in the municipality of Mussungue by the Ministry of the Environment, these species and other animals of the local wildlife are at risk of extinction due to human actions against the environment.

He believes the situation is concerning the local government; therefore, technicians are working on the preservation of the species, and offenders will be penalized.

The official said that there is also a tendency for the rubber tree to disappear from the province. This plant gave the city of Dundo its name in the Chokwe language and represents a local symbol.

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He added that another concern of the Government is the problem of ravines resulting from erosion and mining for this purpose, the Environment Directorate and the Municipal Administrations have been carrying out planting actions with various types of seedlings to stop the onset of erosion, as well as other preventive measures.

Regarding waste management, the official said that the installation of recycling points in informal markets and leisure areas, especially in the municipalities of Dundo and Mussungue, as well as door-to-door collection, has contributed to improving basic sanitation, an action that will be extended to other municipalities.

However, Pascoal Txifuchi highlighted that 395,000 tons of waste were produced in the province during the year, particularly in the municipalities of Mussungue, Dundo, and Chitato, of which 3,631 tons were recycled.

He also explained that 77 sanitary landfills had been mapped by 2025, but currently only 18 remain, with 59 having been deactivated. NC/DP/MRA/DOJ