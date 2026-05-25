Angola: Bengo Governor Supports Families of the Mine Collapse's Victims

Caxito — The provincial governor of Bengo, Maria Antónia Nelumba, guaranteed on Sunday, in the municipality of Nambuangongo, full support to the 28 families of the victims of the collapse of an gold mining, for the holding of their funerals, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

On the same day, the governor went to the commune of Canacassala, in Nambuangongo, with the aim of visiting the families of the deceased, to whom she brought words of comfort, as well as emotional support.

"We lost people, but we cannot lose hope or our determination to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. The provincial government will continue to stand by the families", declared the provincial governor.

Based on the count made so far, 28 bodies have been recovered from the site and four civilians survived. Teams are now in the process of identifying the bodies before releasing them to their families.

According to the administrator of Nambuangongo, Deolinda João, the site of the incident is a recent area of illegal mining and is presumed to have been in operation for about three months, as confirmed by the representative of the Ministry of the Interior and Provincial Commander of the National Police of Bengo, Commissioner Delfim Kalulu Inácio.

CJ/PA/MRA/DOJ