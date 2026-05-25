Uganda: Major Overhaul in Ruto's Security Team After Fresh Security Breach

Kenya's Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has announced immediate and far-reaching changes within President William Ruto's Presidential Escort Unit following a fresh security breach during a public function in Kilifi County.

In a statement issued by the National Police Service, the police leadership confirmed major reshuffles within the elite unit responsible for protecting the President, reflecting growing concern over repeated security lapses at public events attended by Ruto.

Among the changes, Noah Kirwa Maiyo was transferred from his position as Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit to Kenya Police Headquarters-Vigilance, while Deputy Commandant Juda Mathews Gwiyo was directed to proceed on leave pending retirement.

William Sawe, who had been serving as Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit, was appointed the new Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit.

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George Kirera was elevated from Staffing Officer Personnel PEU to Deputy Commandant, while Josphat Sirma was named the new Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit.

The changes took immediate effect.

The reshuffle followed a dramatic incident during a thanksgiving service in Ganze, Kilifi County, where a man reportedly breached the President's security perimeter and reached the podium while Ruto was addressing the gathering.

Videos circulating on social media showed the man carrying what appeared to be a Bible as he suddenly rushed toward the President and managed to make physical contact before security officers intervened.

Witnesses said the intruder briefly placed an arm around Ruto before members of the presidential security team stormed the stage and restrained him.

Despite the tense moment, William Ruto appeared calm and was seen instructing security officers not to handle the man harshly.

In Kiswahili, the President reportedly remarked that the young man was simply "trying his luck" and looking for an opportunity.

The incident has renewed scrutiny over the preparedness and coordination of Kenya's presidential security apparatus, particularly during crowded public gatherings where large numbers of supporters often overwhelm security barriers.

Security agencies have since launched investigations into how the man bypassed multiple layers of protection and gained direct access to the Head of State.

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The Kilifi breach is the latest in a series of recent security scares involving President Ruto.

Only weeks earlier, a man identified as John Kamau was arrested after a shoe was thrown toward the President during a political rally in Kehancha, Migori County. Investigators later linked the incident to clashes among rival supporters within the crowd.

Earlier this year, another man reportedly broke through security lines and rushed toward the President's podium during a youth event in Wajir County. A similar incident was also reported at a public engagement in Mombasa.

The repeated breaches are now increasing pressure on Kenyan security agencies to tighten crowd control and strengthen protective measures around the President amid heightened political activity and frequent public engagements across the country.