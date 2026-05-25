Uganda: URA Officials Killed After Vehicle Hits Elephant Near Karuma

Robert Wamala Lumanyika, a senior official at the Uganda Revenue Authority and former WBS Television journalist, was one of the three officials killed Sunday night in a fatal accident involving the Taxman's van and an elephant.

The incident in the Karuma Falls area on the Kampala-Gulu Highway reportedly happened when the vehicle hit the elephant, which then charged at the vehicle and overturned it as it attempted to trample it.

Lumanyika was a popular URA tax educator known for his public tax awareness campaigns and educational programmes.

Videos circulating from the scene showed the badly damaged van overturned by the roadside as residents and motorists attempted rescue efforts.

The Assistant Commissioner for Public and Corporate Affairs at URA, Mr Robert Kalumba, confirmed the incident but said the authority was still completing formalities before issuing an official statement.

By Monday morning, neither Police nor URA had released a detailed statement on the accident.