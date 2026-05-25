Uganda: Ex-WBs Journalist Rumanyika Among Three Dead After Vehicle Hits Elephant in Murchison

Former WBS TV journalist and veteran media personality Robert Wamala Rumanyika has been confirmed among three people who died in a tragic road accident involving a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) vehicle along the Karuma-Pakwach road near Murchison Falls National Park.

According to a statement issued by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) on Monday, the fatal accident occurred on the evening of May 24, 2026, along the boundary of the national park after the vehicle reportedly collided with an elephant crossing the road.

"Uganda Wildlife Authority regrets to confirm a road accident that occurred on the Karuma-Pakwach road along the boundary of Murchison Falls National Park on the evening of 24th May 2026," the statement signed by Bashir Hangi, Assistant Commissioner for Communication at UWA, reads in part.

"The accident involved a vehicle registration number UA 20121AA which knocked an elephant that was crossing the road. Investigations into the cause of the accident have commenced."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

UWA said the crash claimed three lives while four other occupants sustained injuries.

"Unfortunately, three people lost their lives while four others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed by police to Kiryandongo Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Anaka Hospital," the statement added.

The authority extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged motorists using roads that pass through protected areas to exercise extra caution due to frequent wildlife crossings.

"Uganda Wildlife Authority extends its deepest condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the deceased and wishes the injured a quick recovery," the statement noted.

Among the deceased was Rumanyika, a respected former journalist and news anchor who rose to prominence during his time at the now-defunct WBS TV.

Before joining the Uganda Revenue Authority, Rumanyika had built a strong reputation in the media industry as a calm and articulate television presenter whose work made him a familiar face to many viewers across the country.

At the time of his death, he was serving as Lead Developer for Tax Education at the Uganda Revenue Authority, where he had transitioned into public service communication and taxpayer engagement.

Reports indicate that the URA vehicle hit an elephant near the park boundary, after which the animal allegedly became aggressive, overturning the vehicle and trapping occupants inside.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Media Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Authorities, however, say investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash are still ongoing.