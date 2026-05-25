Uganda: Bishop Rubaramira Urges Christians to Avoid Handshakes Amid Ebola Concerns

The Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, has cautioned Christians against handshakes and unnecessary travel as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola following the confirmation of at least three cases in Uganda.

Rubaramira made the remarks while presiding over Pentecost Mass at Our Lady of Good Shepherd Rushoroza Cathedral in Kabale Municipality.

Addressing hundreds of worshippers, the bishop urged Ugandans to take the outbreak seriously and strictly observe preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection.

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"Physical contact can accelerate the spread of this deadly virus," Rubaramira said.

He advised believers to avoid unnecessary movement, particularly to areas with known Ebola outbreaks, and encouraged Christians to pray for protection and healing for those affected.

"We must take this outbreak seriously and adhere to all preventive measures. Let us combine efforts in prayer and ask God to protect our country and heal those affected," he added.

The Parish Priest of Rushoroza Cathedral, Rev Fr Christmas P. Austen, also urged Christians to maintain proper hygiene by washing their hands regularly with soap and water.

During his Pentecost homily, Rubaramira reminded Christians that Pentecost marks the birth of the Church and called on believers to sustain it through courage, faith, and service.

"On Pentecost, we celebrate the birth of the Church and must be ready to sustain it forever. Let us be courageous to spread the Good News with the help of the Holy Spirit," he said.

The bishop further encouraged Catholics to openly profess their faith, urged parents to teach children Catholic prayers and values at home, and called on Christians to forgive one another and promote peace within communities.