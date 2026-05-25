Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission On the Occasion of the 35th Independence Anniversary of the State of Eritrea

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his congratulations to the Government and people of the State of Eritrea on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the country's Independence Day.

The AUC Chairperson said that the important occasion reflects the resilience, determination, and aspirations of the Eritrean people for sovereignty, peace, and national development.

The AUC Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's commitment to working closely with Eritrea in advancing the shared goals of peace, regional stability, integration, and sustainable development across the continent.

On behalf of the African Union Commission, the AUC Chairperson wishes the people of Eritrea continued peace, unity, and prosperity.

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Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh I Spokesperson of the AUC Chairperson I African Union Commission I Email: SheekhN@AfricanUnion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia