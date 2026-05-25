Uganda: Arsenal Supporter Killed By Manchester United Colleague After Dispute

Police in Kampala are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old boda boda rider who allegedly died following a violent altercation linked to a football rivalry in Bakuli.

The deceased, identified only as Denis, was a resident of Bakuli in Kampala Central Division.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

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She said preliminary reports indicate that Denis, who was reportedly a supporter of Arsenal F.C., got into a misunderstanding with a man identified only as Musiramu, said to be a fan of Manchester United F.C..

The disagreement allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation during which the suspect reportedly struck Denis on the head, causing him to collapse and die instantly.

Police at Uganda Police Force Old Kampala Division said efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are ongoing.

"The disagreement reportedly escalated into a physical altercation during which the suspect allegedly struck Denis on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and die instantly," Kawala said.

The body of the deceased was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for postmortem examination as investigations continue.

The incident happened on the day Arsenal was crowned English Premier League champions for the 2025/26 season with celebrations held all over Uganda by the London team's supporters.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over violent confrontations arising from football rivalries, especially in urban communities where supporters often gather to watch matches.