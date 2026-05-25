Kenya: One Man's Tears, Another Man's Champagne - Ambani Laments Leopards League Title Heartbreak As Gor Celebrate 22nd Crown

NAIROBI — Even as Gor Mahia were popping champagne in Homa Bay, back at the Kericho Green Stadium, it was all tears and lamentations over what could have been for AFC Leopards.

Head coach Fred Ambani, in particular, was blunt and relentless in pointing out the reason for their 2-1 loss to APS Bomet -- a result that handed over the FKF Premier League title to their bitter arch-rivals with one game to spare.

The former Ingwe striker was uncharacteristically seething in his post-match reaction, swinging his claws at centre referee Oyoo Diego.

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"Let me say it publicly...if we cannot change our officiating then we are in deep problem. You cannot have such a decisive game like this, involving AFC, and then give it to such a referee like this one without considering his origin (tribe). That is something the federation should have considered it," Ambani.

The gaffer's axe to grind with the match official stems from Diego's apparent failure to award Leopards a penalty for a foul on Hassan Beja.

"He (Beja) had beaten the defender to the ball and then the defender catches him. Yet, the referee does not even give him a booking. You cannot come to the game with pre-determined result in mind. Such games should not be given to any referee. I don't usually complain about officiating but today it is too much," Ambani bemoaned.

The 12-time champions came into the game sitting second on the log with 64 points, four adrift of K'Ogalo.

With the 21-time champions out of action over the weekend, a win over Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo's charges would have upped the pressure on the league leaders.

However, Phillip Wasai's double in the 60th and 63rd minutes were the final nails in the coffin of their title hopes -- notwithstanding Daniel Odhiambo's own goal in the 87th minute.

Ambani further pointed out that all their hard work this season has been washed down the drain by poor officiating.

"We have worked hard but it means nothing if the referee comes and does such a shoddy work. We cannot grow our game that way unless we improve on our officiating standards. Only then will all teams receive the fairness they deserve. I've never wanted a favour from a referee," he said.

Ingwe play Bidco United in their final encounter of the season next Sunday, in what will be a dead rubber match for both side -- the oil merchants already relegated.

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Meanwhile, Gor will play Mara Sugar in a rescheduled tie before wrapping up the campaign against Nairobi United.