Uganda: Ebola - Potential Death Toll in DRC Tops 200

Nairobi — The number of deaths attributed to an Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has exceeded 200, the Ministry of Communication and Media said on the X social network.

According to the official report, the outbreak affected three provinces - Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

"A total of 204 probable deaths and 867 probable infection cases were registered," the ministry said.

By now, only 10 deaths and 91 cases have been confirmed by lab tests.

The epicenter of the outbreak is located in the province of Ituri, which borders Uganda, where at this point, one death and five suspected cases were registered.

The Congolese healthcare service started to receive first alerts on May 5, but it is possible that the virus had been spreading among locals undetected for several weeks. Overnight into May 17, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak in the DRC and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

The current outbreak is caused by the Ebola Bundibugyo strain of the virus, first detected in Uganda in the fall of 2007. Its mortality is estimated at around 30-50%. There are no vaccines or specific treatment against it.