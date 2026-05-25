Uganda: Oboth-Oboth Is Speaker of the 12th Parliament

Oboth Oboth 441

Mwiru 60 votes

Mao 15 votes

Spoilt votes 3

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Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth has been overwhelmingly voted Speaker of Uganda's 12th Parliament by over 400 votes at a special sitting at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds

Three candidates were in the race: Oboth-Oboth, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer who emerged winner; Paul Mwiru of the National Unity Platform (NUP), who was presented as the joint opposition candidate and got 60 votes; and Democratic Party (DP) President General Norbert Mao, who got 15 votes.

Oboth-Oboth was nominated by Vice President Jessica Alupo, who told the House that his extensive experience in Parliament, government and public service had equipped him to lead the institution effectively. She also pointed to his endorsement by the ruling NRM and President Yoweri Museveni as a sign of confidence in his leadership credentials.

The election was presided over by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija.

Voting was by secret ballot, with MPs required to write the name of their preferred candidate on blank ballot papers before depositing them into the ballot box.

Some MPs' ballots were rejected for writing candidates that are not contesting or putting the names of contestants for both the speakership and deputy. There were 3 spoilt votes.

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BRIEF PROFILE

Jacob Marksons Oboth, commonly known as Jacob Oboth-Oboth.

Born: 13 April 1971 in Tororo, Uganda.

Education: Bachelor of Laws, Makerere University; Diploma in Legal Practice, Law Development Centre; Master of Laws, University of Minnesota.

MP for West Budama County South, NRM

State Minister for Defence [General Duties]

Has been chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Member of the Parliamentary Business Committee and former chair of Rules, Discipline & Privileges Committee

HISTORY OF SPEAKERS

Jacob Oboth-Oboth (May 2026 - ) - 12th Parliament

Anita Annet Among (March 2022-May 2026) - 11th Parliament

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