Rwanda: Abiy Ahmed Meets Rwandan Doctors Pursuing Specialist Training

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has met with 128 Rwandan medical practitioners pursuing specialty training in Ethiopia, alongside more than 400 counterparts from across Africa enrolled in advanced medical programmes.

The engagement took place on Sunday, May 24.

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In remarks shared on his X account after the meeting, Abiy said the practitioners represent a growing generation of African health professionals helping shape the continent's healthcare future.

"They are part of a growing community of African physicians dedicating themselves to the kind of expertise and excellence our continent's healthcare future demands," he wrote.

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He added that the institutions hosting them are contributing to "the next generation of African medical leadership."

"Through shared learning and purpose, we continue building a healthier Africa together," Abiy noted.

Rwanda has in recent years intensified efforts to expand the pool of specialised medical professionals as part of wider investments aimed at improving healthcare delivery and specialised treatment services.

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According to Dr Menelas Nkeshimana, the Head of the Health Workforce Department at the Ministry of Health, the partnership between Rwanda and Ethiopia is playing an important role in developing the next generation of specialised health professionals under Rwanda's 4x4 Reform agenda, of quadrupling number of healthcare workers.

He thanked Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for what he described as strong bilateral cooperation in advancing healthcare training and capacity building.

He said such efforts are "a true example of Africans building Africa together."