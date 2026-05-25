Rwandans in Michigan Honour Genocide Victims

Members of the Rwandan community in Michigan have commemorated the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi during an event held in Grand Rapids city, where local leaders reaffirmed their commitment to remembrance, peace, and fighting genocide denial.

The event took place on Sunday, May 24, bringing together members of the community and city leaders. During the occasion, Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand officially proclaimed April 7 as a day of remembrance for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

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Speaking at the signing of the proclamation, Rwanda's Ambassador to the United States, Mathilde Mukantabana, said the gesture carried deep meaning for survivors and members of the Rwandan community living in Michigan.

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"Thirty-two years ago, over the course of just 100 days, more than one million innocent people, men, women and children, were systematically killed in Rwanda simply because of who they were. The world, by and large, looked away. Today, Mayor LaGrand, you are choosing to look. And that choice matters more than words can fully express," Mukantabana said.

The ambassador said the proclamation by the City of Grand Rapids was not only an act of solidarity but also a commitment to remembering the truth.

"By signing this proclamation and designating April 7 as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the City of Grand Rapids is making a statement, not only of solidarity, but of responsibility. A statement that says: we remember, and remembrance is not optional," she said.

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Mukantabana noted that the recognition was especially meaningful for Rwandans living in Michigan, many of whom lost relatives during the Genocide. She added that they rebuilt their lives far from home, carrying both the wounds of the past and the hope of the future.

"To have their history acknowledged by the leaders of the city they now call home is a profound act of humanity and community."

She added that the proclamation would resonate beyond the city itself.

"It will be shared with our community here and in Rwanda. It will stand as a testament that Grand Rapids chose the right side of history," she said.

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Mayor LaGrand said the city recognises both the pain carried by survivors and the importance of remembrance.

"Whereas in 1994, more than one million Tutsi were systematically murdered in a genocide in only 100 days, one of the most tragic and devastating atrocities of the 20th century and world history," he said, "the City of Grand Rapids recognises the loss endured by survivors, the trauma carried by families and communities, and the work that has been done to build peace since then."

LaGrand also stressed the importance of confronting denial and discrimination.

"Because remembrance is essential in honouring the victims, remembering the truth, standing firmly against denial and all forms of violence," he said.

"The Rwandan community in Grand Rapids contributes to our cultural, civic and economic vibrancy, sharing values of unity, reconciliation and service," he said.

The mayor said Grand Rapids remains committed to promoting justice, dignity and peace for all people.

"I, David LaGrand, Mayor of the City of Grand Rapids, proclaim April 7, 2026 as a day of remembrance for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in Grand Rapids, and encourage all residents to join in honouring the victims, supporting survivors, and working for a community grounded in peace, truth and shared humanity."