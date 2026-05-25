Tanzania: TRA Clarifies Allegations Over Burnt Vehicle

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has issued a clarification regarding complaints submitted to the Prime Minister on Saturday by Odilo Boniface Ngamilaga, concerning allegations that TRA burned a motor vehicle with registration number T548 AYD, a Toyota Hilux Surf 4 Runner Sports.

According to official records, the vehicle belongs to Holiday Beach Resorts Company Limited and was seized on May 23, 2013 by the TRA Regional Office in Iringa while in the possession of Ngamilaga due to violations of customs procedures, including failure to pay the required taxes.

TRA said in the statement released yesterday that following the seizure, the individual found with the vehicle was instructed to submit documents proving ownership and details of the sale transaction to facilitate tax assessment, payment and completion of customs procedures.

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However, the required documents were never submitted. The authority further explained that on May 6, 2014, the vehicle caught fire at the TRA offices in Iringa during the night under unclear circumstances.

At the time of the incident, customs clearance procedures and ownership verification had not been completed. Following the incident, the complainant filed a lawsuit against TRA seeking compensation.

However, the case was ruled against him through Judgment No 42/2016 delivered on April 25, 2017 after he failed to prove ownership of the vehicle. TRA said that, in line with directives issued by the Prime Minister, the authority will continue engaging with the complainant in order to seek a solution in accordance with the law.

The authority also assured the public that properties under tax compliance monitoring by TRA are protected and remain secure. TRA used the opportunity to remind members of the public with similar complaints to submit them through the nearest TRA offices for timely resolution.