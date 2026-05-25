Tanzania Sees the Upgraded Nduli Airport As Boost for Business, Agriculture, Tourism

Iringa — DEPUTY Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile has thanked the government for delivering major infrastructure development in the Iringa Region, particularly the rehabilitation of the historic Nduli Airport, where more than 60bn/- have been invested.

Speaking on Sunday, May 24, 2026, during a public rally addressed by Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba at Luganga Bus Stand grounds in Iringa, Kihenzile said the completion of the expansion and renovation of Nduli Airport has boosted business activities, agriculture, and tourism in the region.

The Deputy Minister also outlined the government's commitment under the Sixth Phase Administration led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to revive the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority railway system. He stated that completion of the project will ease transportation of agricultural produce from Kilolo District through the railway network.

In another development, Kihenzile emphasized the government's determination to restore the status of the TAZARA railway in Iringa and other regions. He noted that in 2022, President Samia Suluhu Hassan signed a rehabilitation agreement worth 3.3tri/- , a move expected to improve various economic activities.

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"This is a historic railway and a symbol of our independence and self-governance. It reflects the patriotism of our leaders who decided to connect our nations. The railway was built with the capacity to carry five million tons of cargo, but throughout its history it has never managed to handle that volume due to various challenges, including damaged infrastructure. As a result, the people of Iringa did not fully benefit from it. However, President Samia Suluhu Hassan's decision to sign the rehabilitation agreement will restore the railway's status," Kihenzile said.

Kihenzile also praised the reforms carried out in the ports sector, including infrastructure improvements and the appointment of new port operators, saying the positive results of those changes are already visible.