Tanzania: Stakeholder Proposes Special Fuel Stabilisation Fund

Dar es Salaam — THE government has been advised to establish a special fuel price stabilisation fund to help cushion the country against fluctuations in global oil prices and protect consumers during emergencies caused by various factors.

The proposal was made in Dar es Salaam by oil sector stakeholder and Resident Manager of Mansoor Industries Ltd, Dr Sajad Habib Rai, while commenting on the trend of fuel supply and pricing in the country.

Dr Rai said the proposed fund would not only help reduce the burden of rising fuel prices on transport operators and wananchi, but would also protect the national economy and support the country's development efforts.

He explained that, as in other sectors, the establishment of a dedicated fund in the petroleum sector would help improve fuel availability, especially for major importers who would be able to purchase petroleum products in large quantities.

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"We appreciate the major steps being taken by the government to address the existing challenges. I must admit that Tanzania is in a better fuel situation compared to some neighbouring countries," said Dr Rai.

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He noted that rising fuel prices remain a global challenge contributing to the increasing cost of living worldwide, but said Tanzania has managed to ease the impact through subsidies, particularly on diesel.

"I would like to use this opportunity to commend President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the efforts she continues to make in addressing the global rise in fuel prices. This demonstrates her concern and commitment to wananchi," he said.

Dr Rai stressed that stakeholders in the petroleum sector would continue supporting and cooperating with the government to ensure the country achieves sustainable development. Meanwhile, some public transport drivers who spoke on the matter urged the government to continue taking measures to address fuel price challenges.

Daladala driver Shabaan Haruni said transport operators are currently struggling to meet daily operating costs because a large portion of their earnings is spent on fuel compared to previous years.

Similarly, boda boda rider Mussa Abdalla said although operators are passing through a difficult period, he remains hopeful that the situation will improve and life will eventually return to normal.