Tanzania: Zanzibar Hosts Blue Economy Research Workshop

Zanzibar — THE 29th Annual Research Workshop (ARW) is set to open today in Zanzibar, bringing together policymakers, researchers, development partners and private sector stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for harnessing the blue economy as a driver of inclusive and sustainable development in Tanzania.

Held under the theme, "Transforming the Blue Economy for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Tanzania," the two-day high-level forum is jointly organised by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, REPOA, the National Planning Commission (NPC) and CRDB Bank Plc.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the event, the Principal Secretary in the Zanzibar Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Capt Hamad Bakar Hamad, said the workshop will be officially opened by Zanzibar's Second VicePresident, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

He noted that the workshop is expected to provide a strategic platform for experts and stakeholders to exchange ideas, research findings and policy recommendations aimed at unlocking the economic potential of marine and coastal resources while ensuring environmental sustainability and social inclusion.

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The forum is expected to bring together policymakers, researchers, development partners, private sector leaders, academics and civil society representatives from Tanzania and abroad.

According to Capt. Hamad, the workshop aims to explore innovative approaches to advancing the blue economy as a key driver of sustainable economic growth, environmental protection, employment creation and inclusive development.

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"The workshop comes at a crucial time as both the Union Government and the Zanzibar Government continue strengthening policy, institutional and investment frameworks to unlock opportunities in the blue economy sector," he said.

He noted that Zanzibar has already made progress through major policy frameworks, including the Zanzibar Blue Economy Policy and the Zanzibar Blue Economy Implementation Strategy.

Capt Hamad said discussions will focus on identifying opportunities and challenges within Tanzania's blue economy and aligning them with Tanzania Vision 2050 and the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050.

The workshop will also assess strategies for implementing blue economy policies and strengthening linkages with sectors such as fisheries, tourism, maritime transport, renewable energy and aquaculture.

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Speaking at the same briefing, REPOA representative Jamal Msami said participants will learn from international best practices drawn from countries such as the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa and Indonesia.