Tanzania: Govt Fast-Tracks Key Projects

THE government has identified three priority areas aimed at accelerating implementation of stalled and ongoing development projects over the next five years, in line with the rollout of the new Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

Implementation of Vision 2050 is expected to officially begin on July 1 this year, marking the start of the 2026/2027 financial year.

Addressing residents of Iringa during a public rally held as part of his working tour of the region, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said the government has resolved to focus on three major categories of projects, starting with the completion of those already under implementation.

"We have agreed that in the coming financial year, we will fast-track implementation of all projects currently progressing at a slow pace, including those abandoned by contractors," Dr Nchemba said.

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He noted that the projects include water, electricity, road infrastructure and public service facilities, adding that contractors will be required to return to project sites and accelerate implementation.

According to the Prime Minister, the second category involves financing projects whose contracts have already been signed to ensure they receive initial funding and move forward without delays. The third category focuses on projects where contractors have been identified but contracts are yet to be signed.

He said the government intends to ensure such contracts are concluded promptly so implementation can begin on time. Dr Nchemba said that after addressing projects under the three categories, the government will shift its focus to additional development projects across all regions of the country.

He explained that over the past two years, the government deliberately redirected substantial funds toward strategic flagship projects that were nearing completion to ensure they begin delivering services to citizens.

"These were projects of national importance," he said.

Citing the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) as an example, Dr Nchemba said the government accelerated implementation of the project in response to growing electricity demand caused by expansion of power connections to districts and villages nationwide.

He said instead of borrowing emergency power plants to address shortages, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed that resources be redirected toward completion of the hydropower project.

"There were months when more than 400bn/- was paid at once for the project," Dr Nchemba said, noting that contractors worked around the clock to complete the undertaking.

As a result, the project, with a generation capacity of 2,115 megawatts, was completed and connected to the National Grid, increasing Tanzania's installed electricity capacity to more than 4,000 megawatts.

However, he acknowledged that power cuts still experienced in some parts of the country are linked to challenges facing the National Grid, adding that the government has already allocated more than 1.1tri/- to improve grid stability.

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"Now that these flagship projects are nearing completion, we will ensure projects in your respective areas are also implemented," he said.

Other flagship projects highlighted by the Prime Minister include the JP Magufuli Bridge and the ongoing construction of the electric Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). Dr Nchemba also noted that government funds were spent on preparations for the 2024 Local Government Elections.

He conveyed greetings from President Samia to Iringa residents and assured them that the government remains committed to implementing promises outlined in the ruling CCM Election Manifesto 2025- 2030.

According to the Prime Minister, the sixth phase government has made significant achievements over the past four years, including construction of more than 2,700 primary schools and 1,300 secondary schools nationwide. He added that the government has also built one girls' science secondary school in every region, 143 administrative blocks and a total of 79,000 classrooms across the country.

Dr Nchemba said the expansion of classroom infrastructure has successfully addressed challenges related to second selection placement in schools. In the health sector, he said the government has constructed more than 119 district hospitals, 2,800 dispensaries and 649 health centres to improve access to healthcare services. Regarding employment, he noted that within its first 100 days in office, the Sixth Phase Government employed 7,000 teachers and 5,000 healthcare workers.

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He added that the government has also distributed 45 CT-Scan machines across the country to strengthen healthcare services. The Prime Minister further said the government supplied each region with a drilling machine to help address water shortages.

In a related development, Dr Nchemba urged citizens to exercise caution in land ownership matters by ensuring that land transfers within families and communities follow proper legal procedures rather than relying solely on verbal agreements or trust.

"You may find Family A lending land to Family B, but after the death of the head of Family A, Family B claims ownership of the land," he said.

According to him, failure to follow legal land ownership procedures has become a major source of conflicts in many regions and poses risks to national security. He also urged investors to ensure that residents affected by investment projects receive proper compensation.

Above all, Dr Nchemba called on Tanzanians to continue safeguarding peace and harmony, describing them as essential foundations for national development. His visit to Iringa also involved inspection of development projects and listening to citizens' grievances.