South Africa: Government Convenes Urgent Meeting to Discuss Protests On Immigration

25 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Ministers will on Monday convene an urgent meeting to discuss the rising protests on immigration and illegal foreigners in the country.

The meeting will be held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane and will be attended by all the security cluster Ministers and senior officials responsible for national security in the country.

"In response to the broader challenge of illegal immigration and general social cohesion issues, the Ministers will meet to finalize a framework on the national action plan to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance," a statement by the JCPS cluster said.

Later in the day, the Ministers will meet Political Parties, various groups and associations who have been involved in mass protests and community marches against illegal foreign nationals across the country.

These engagements will aim to establish rules of engagement in protests, but also to discuss the government initiatives and approaches in dealing with the serious problem of illegal immigration.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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