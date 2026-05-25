Kenya: Govt Declares Wednesday Public Holiday to Mark Eid Ul-Adha

25 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent and

Nairobi — The government has declared Wednesday, May 27, a public holiday to mark Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

In an official notice, authorities confirmed that the day will be observed nationwide, allowing Muslims across the country to commemorate the festival with prayers, charity, and family gatherings.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that, Wednesday, the 27th May, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha," read a Gazette Notice by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," honors the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, a central story in Islamic tradition.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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