Uganda: How It Went Down As Oboth-Oboth Was Elected Speaker of 12th Parliament

Kampala — Parliament on Tuesday convened for a tightly managed and highly attended sitting to elect the Speaker of the 12th Parliament, in a process marked by multiple nominations, procedural rulings, and a decisive vote that eventually handed victory to Jacob L'Okori Oulanyah Oboth.

At 10:14am, the Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige formally issued a proclamation opening the sitting and laid out the electoral rules governing the Speaker's election. The Clerk also verified the number of Members of Parliament present to establish quorum before proceedings continued.

By 10:26am, Vice President Jessica Alupo, also the Woman MP for Katakwi District, rose to nominate Oboth for the speakership.

The nomination was seconded by Minister Frank Tumwebaze, who described Oboth as "a breath of fresh air into Parliament with rich competence."

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The presiding authority then called on the nominated candidate to address the House within a strict one-minute allocation. Oboth briefly left his seat at 10:31am to deliver his acceptance remarks upon nomination.

At 10:42am, Katikamu South MP Hassan Kirumira nominated Paul Mwiru for the position, citing his legal background and arguing that he would strengthen accountability and public scrutiny in parliamentary expenditure. The nomination was seconded by Jinja City MP Sarah Lwansasula, who emphasized fiscal discipline and adherence to budgetary limits.

Shortly after, Tochi County MP Okot Peter nominated Democratic Party president Norbert Mao, describing him as a candidate who would guarantee freedom of debate. The nomination was seconded by Aswa County MP Patrick Okello Onguti. Mao accepted the nomination.

The House then debated a motion seeking suspension of certain procedural rules to allow nominated candidates to present credentials in greater detail, including Rules 5(3) and 5(10). However, the presiding authority declined to adopt the procedural motion and proceeded with voting arrangements.

The Clerk indicated that 370 Members of Parliament were present and eligible to vote. It was announced that ballot papers would be issued to all eligible members, with voting to be conducted by secret ballot.

The presiding authority directed that each MP would write the name of their preferred candidate on a ballot paper. Voting materials were issued accordingly, and the process began at 11:12am.

By 12:40pm, most members had cast their votes. The presiding authority briefly reopened verification for any members who had arrived earlier but were not captured during quorum confirmation.

Voting closed at 12:47pm, after which vote counting commenced publicly with ballots poured out and sorted in full view of members.

Two ballot papers were declared invalid. One contained two names, Jacob Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa, while another only bore the name Tayebwa, who was not a candidate in the Speaker race.

The final tally showed Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth winning with 441 votes, well clear of NUP's Paul Mwiru who secured 60 votes in a house with only 80 opposition votes.

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao came third with 15 votes.

Three ballots were spoilt. A total of 519 votes were reportedly cast.

Following the declaration, members of the ruling National Resistance Movement rose in celebration as the result was announced.

Under Rule 14 of the parliamentary procedure, the presiding authority declared Oboth duly elected Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

The President then presided over the swearing-in ceremony. Oboth was escorted into the chamber accompanied by former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja before taking the oath of office and signing the official instruments.

He was subsequently presented with the symbols of authority, including the ceremonial mace, the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the national coat of arms, parliamentary rules of procedure, and the Speaker's robes.

The ceremony concluded with formal installation of the new Speaker, marking the end of the election process.

A procession of the Speaker then made its way to the Chair, where he formally assumed his position to preside over the House.

In his first address as Speaker, Oboth-Oboth said the outcome reflected divine timing and expressed gratitude for what he described as a journey guided by faith and patience.

"Only God made this possible. Isaiah 60:22 says when the time is right, I the Lord... Habakkuk 2:3. I testify before you that faithful and strategic patience. I am not standing before you here accidentally," he said.

He thanked the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) for their support.

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He said the Speaker's chair was not a throne, and pledged a corruption-free Parliament over the next five years, emphasizing accountability within the institution itself.

"Accountability begins with us. We will hold the executive and other government bodies, but it begins in our House," he said.

He called for evidence-based and research-driven debate, a people-centered Parliament, and greater openness in legislative processes. He also said committees must be strengthened to perform oversight roles effectively.

He added that ethical media were not enemies of Parliament and urged openness in institutional communication.

Oboth-Oboth further invited members to embrace what he termed the "seven pillars" guiding his leadership, and pledged to remain humble in office.

"I remain the same Oboth-Oboth, with humility and dignity," he said.

He then proceeded to preside over the nomination of the Deputy Speaker.

Sarah Aguti was nominated for Deputy Speaker by Eunice Atuko Opio, MP for Oyam County, and seconded by Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya.