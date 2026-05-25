Uganda: Section of MPs Insist On Woman Deputy Speaker

Calls for gender balance dominated Parliament on Monday as a section of legislators pushed for the election of a woman Deputy Speaker, arguing that the top leadership of the House should not be occupied exclusively by men.

A section of Members of Parliament on Monday strongly advocated for the election of a woman as Deputy Speaker, turning the contest into a broader debate about gender representation and equal opportunity within the leadership of the House.

The calls emerged during the nomination process for the Deputy Speaker position in the 12th Parliament, where Sarah Aguti, Asinansi Nyakato and incumbent Thomas Tayebwa were formally presented to legislators before voting commenced.

The push for a female Deputy Speaker gained momentum during the nomination of Asinansi Nyakato by Charles Tebandeke, the MP for Bbaale County, who described her as a disciplined and patriotic leader capable of protecting the dignity of Parliament.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"She is a patriot, a nationalist to the service. She is a custodian of dignity," Tebandeke said.

He also reminded MPs that the office of Deputy Speaker should serve the interests of Ugandans rather than political camps.

Former Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan, the Woman MP for Gulu City, seconded Nyakato's nomination and delivered one of the strongest appeals for gender inclusion during the sitting.

"I have been in Parliament for long, serving my fifth term. There is no time that both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are both men," Aol told the House.

"A House without a woman is not a House. We talk about equal opportunities. But where are those opportunities when only men preside over the House?" she added.

Her remarks drew attention to concerns among some legislators that Parliament's top leadership risked becoming male-dominated following the election of Jacob Oboth Oboth as Speaker earlier in the day.

Sarah Aguti's nomination also carried themes of reform and accountability, with her proposer arguing that Parliament needed leadership capable of confronting corruption and improving the institution's effectiveness.

"When we wanted to work there was no money. Sarah Aguti will be able to fight corruption. Let's vote for the betterment of Parliament," the proposer said.

Aguti accepted the nomination and pledged to serve Parliament in accordance with the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Phiona Nyamutoro nominated incumbent Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, praising him as a result-oriented leader whose performance in office justified another term.

"His credentials speak for themselves and he is result-oriented," Nyamutoro said.

Buvuma Islands MP Robert Migadde Ndugwa also backed Tayebwa, arguing that continuity was necessary during challenging political times.

"Difficult times call for difficult decisions. Why move with the moon when the sun has not offended you?" Migadde said.

Voting for the Deputy Speaker position commenced at 2:40pm with the three candidates in the race.