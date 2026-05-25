Tanzania Grants Citizenship to 64 Foreigners Between July 2025 and April 2026

Dodoma — A total of 64 foreigners have been granted Tanzanian citizenship between July 2025 and April 2026.

This was announced by the Minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi at the Parliament in Dodoma today when presenting the ministry's budget estimates for the year 2026/27 noting that the Immigration department continues processing applications from foreigners seeking Tanzanian citizenship while also handling cases of Tanzanians renouncing their nationality after acquiring citizenship in other countries.

The minister told lawmakers that 17 Tanzanians renounced their citizenship during the period under review in line with the Citizenship Act, Chapter 357 of 2023, which does not allow dual citizenship.

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Additionally, he also revealed that a total of 203 Tanzanians were repatriated from various countries after violating immigration laws, including entering or residing in those nations without following legal procedures.

However, the minister said that the government will continue strengthening immigration systems and enforcing compliance with citizenship and migration laws to safeguard national security and protect the country's interests.