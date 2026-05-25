Tanzania: Minister Cautions On Social Media Threat to Peace

Dar es Salaam — YOUNG people remain one of the most powerful forces in shaping the future of any nation, carrying both the responsibility to preserve peace and the ability to influence the direction society takes.

At a time when many countries across the world are experiencing rising tensions, division, misinformation and social unrest, the role of youth in protecting national unity and stability has become increasingly important. For Tanzania, a country widely admired for its enduring peace, unity and coexistence despite its cultural diversity, safeguarding that legacy is now a shared responsibility for the younger generation.

It was against this backdrop that the Minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi, delivered a strong message during the recently concluded Tanzania Youth Development Forum 2026 in Dodoma.

Addressing hundreds of youth leaders, students and stakeholders from across the country, the minister called on young Tanzanians to become champions of peace, defenders of national unity and responsible citizens committed to protecting the nation's future. His message was clear: The future peace and stability of Tanzania largely rest in the hands of its youth.

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Speaking before an audience of students, innovators, policymakers and youth leaders, Minister Katambi stressed patriotism, responsibility and the urgent need for young people to actively safeguard national unity. Throughout his address, he reminded participants that peace should never be taken for granted, but must be protected daily through discipline, respect and collective responsibility.

The minister began by stressing the importance of understanding and respecting the country's laws. He observed that many young people find themselves in trouble not because they are naturally criminal, but because they act without fully understanding the consequences of their actions.

"To become a respected and successful young person, you must know the laws of your country, obey them and help others understand them as well," he said.

According to Mr Katambi, ignorance of the law has led many young people to destroy promising futures through reckless behaviour, irresponsible statements and unlawful activities. He urged the youth not only to obey the law themselves, but also to educate their peers and communities on the importance of lawful conduct and civic responsibility.

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Turning to the issue of national unity, Katambi strongly condemned tribalism, discrimination and divisive politics. He warned that hatred and political incitement have destabilised many nations around the world and cautioned Tanzanians against allowing such tendencies to take root in the country.

"Anyone who promotes tribalism, discrimination, hatred or violent politics should not be given space in our society," he said.

The minister commended Tanzania's long-standing reputation as a peaceful and united nation despite its ethnic and cultural diversity, stressing that preserving the harmony requires continuous effort from every citizen, especially the youth who will inherit the country's leadership in the future.

"We have one nation, one identity and one Tanzania. It is our responsibility to protect it," he said.

Mr Katambi repeatedly said that silence in the face of wrongdoing can become dangerous. He urged citizens not to ignore criminal activities, injustice or social disorder within their communities, noting that many offenders are often known within society, including neighbours, friends and relatives.

"Do not remain silent when wrongdoing happens around you. Peace concerns all of us," he warned.

Drawing lessons from conflicts witnessed in different parts of the world, the minister explained that societies often collapse when citizens ignore early signs of hatred, persecution and instability. He encouraged Tanzanians to cooperate with authorities and report activities that threaten public safety before situations escalate into larger crises.

Mr Katambi also challenged educated youth to use their knowledge to uplift society and create awareness within their communities. He stressed that education should go beyond personal achievement and employment opportunities and instead serve as a tool for nation-building.

"You are fortunate to have received education. Use that knowledge to remind others that Tanzania is our only home," he said. The minister reminded participants that among them were future leaders, lawmakers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers whose success would depend heavily on the peace and stability maintained today.

"If our nation is destroyed by conflict and instability, we deny future generations the opportunity to lead and succeed," he cautioned.

One of the keyareas highlighted in his speech was the responsible use of social media. Recognising the growing influence of digital platforms among young people, Katambi encouraged youth to use technology positively for education, business, innovation and economic empowerment.

He noted that social media offers access to valuable information on health, entrepreneurship, global development and learning opportunities, but warned that the same platforms can become harmful when misused.

"Social media should help you grow economically, intellectually and professionally, not become a weapon for insults, hatred and misinformation," he said.

The minister expressed concern over the increasing spread of false information, online abuse, propaganda and hate speech through social media platforms. He warned that many countries have experienced instability after misinformation and division were allowed to spread unchecked online.

"Many nations lost their stability because hatred, lies and discrimination were allowed to spread freely on social media," he said.

According to Mr Katambi, young people must recognise the power of their words both online and offline and use social media responsibly to promote constructive dialogue, unity and opportunities that benefit society. The minister also underscored the close relationship between peace and national development.

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Without peace, he explained, no country can achieve sustainable progress in education, healthcare, investment or economic growth.

"Development is impossible where peace does not exist," he said.

He pointed out that insecurity disrupts schools, weakens healthcare systems, discourages investors and destroys opportunities for ordinary citizens. For that reason, he called on Tanzanians to remain vigilant in protecting national security and preventing criminal activities that threaten the country's stability.

Mr Katambi further emphasised the importance of resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue rather than violence, noting that many conflicts begin with words before escalating into bloodshed.

"Conflicts often begin with words before weapons are used," he said. He encouraged Tanzanians to prioritise dialogue, justice, understanding and peaceful conflict resolution in families, communities, workplaces and political spaces. According to the minister, open communication and mutual respect remain among the strongest tools for preserving national unity. "Peace is costly to maintain, but the cost of losing peace is far greater," he said.

His message served as a reminder that safeguarding Tanzania's peace is not solely the responsibility of the government or security agencies, but a collective duty that belongs to every citizen, especially the youth whose choices, voices and actions will shape the nation's future.