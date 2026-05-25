Botswana: Boko Calls for Modern and Disciplined Force

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has called for a modernised, disciplined and ethically grounded Botswana Defence Force (BDF) capable of responding to rapidly evolving and increasingly complex security threats.

Speaking at the BDF 21st Strategic Conference on May 25, President Boko, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, warned that global security dynamics were being reshaped by technology, cyber threats, organised crime and increasingly sophisticated non-state actors, requiring constant review and upgrading of defence strategies.

He noted that even smaller nations were now able to project influence through the effective use of technology, which had fundamentally transformed warfare and shifted global power balances.

"Small nations are now powerful because they have learned how to deploy technology to augment their limited resources and capabilities," he said.

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President Boko further raised concern over the growing sophistication of criminal networks, cyber threats and reports of armed individuals entering the country with the intent to commit crime.

"There is a need for coordinated and proactive security responses," he said.

President Boko said these developments demanded anticipation rather than reaction, and foresight rather than comfort, adding that government is developing a comprehensive national security strategy to strengthen coordination, resilience and strategic foresight.

Moreover, President Boko said the strength of the BDF lied in leadership, discipline, integrity, professionalism and efficient use of national resources, noting that even under fiscal constraints, a well-led and innovative force remains highly effective.

He also cautioned that leadership must never be reduced to intimidation or personal privilege, describing it instead as a sacred trust requiring accountability, moral courage and exemplary conduct.

"The standard expected of every commander is unequivocal: discipline without abuse, authority without arrogance, accountability without compromise, professionalism without exception," he said.

President Boko also called for the complete eradication of corruption within the defence sector, warning that it undermined operational readiness, morale, public confidence and ultimately national security.

For his part, BDF Commander General Mpho Mophuting, reinforced the call for professionalism, discipline and accountability within the force, urging members to uphold the institution's constitutional mandate with integrity.

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He stated that the credibility of the BDF depended on the conduct of its personnel both in service and in their private lives, adding that the force must remain adaptive, cohesive and grounded in respect for human rights and lawful conduct.

BOPA