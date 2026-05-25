Malawi: Magla Donates K7.8m to Mzuzu-Viphya Lions Club

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has donated K7.8 million to Mzuzu-Viphya Lions Club, to support the launch of a free screening campaign for eyesight, diabetes and mental health, scheduled for May 30 in Rumphi district.

Speaking during the cheque presentation on Thursday, MAGLA's Director of Finance and Administration Dumbo Muwalo, said the donation forms part of the Authority's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed at serving communities.

He said the Authority recognised the club's long-standing humanitarian work before deciding to support the initiative.

"We were particularly encouraged by the club's focus on addressing critical health and social challenges affecting communities. We believe that this intervention will benefit the vulnerable members of our society," said Muwalo.

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He further commended the Club for its dedication, compassion, and selfless service to humanity, expressing confidence that the donation will help successfully implement the campaign and positively impact lives.

"It is such partnerships that enable us to create a stronger, healthier and resilient community, and we look forward to seeing the meaningful outcomes from this initiative," said Muwalo.

Mzuzu-Viphya Lions Club Treasurer Pauline Chagonapanja-Drennon, expressed gratitude to MAGLA for the donation.

"Through this donation by MAGLA, we will be able to touch lives, and uplift communities where help is needed the most. The financial donation received will be utilised responsibly, transparently and strictly for the intended purposes," said Drennon.

She added that the campaign is expected to benefit more than 1000 people in Rumphi, including children living with disabilities and the elderly at St Magdalene Centre.