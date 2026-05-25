Somalia: Somali President Meets Civil Society Leaders Over Democracy and State-Building

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday held talks with representatives of civil society groups on the country's democratic transition, state-building efforts and progress in security and governance reforms, officials said.

The meeting focused on the completion of Somalia's democratic process, including preparations for universal suffrage elections based on a one-person, one-vote system, according to a statement from the presidency.

Hassan Sheikh emphasized the role of civil society in strengthening state institutions, safeguarding national unity and encouraging public participation in the democratization process.

He said the federal government was prioritizing institution-building, improving public services and establishing a direct electoral system after decades of indirect voting models.

The discussions also covered the role of civil society in peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts, with the president praising activists and community organizations for promoting public awareness, protecting citizens' rights and supporting national cohesion.

Representatives of civil society groups shared recommendations on strengthening democracy, improving transparency in governance, accelerating social service delivery and enhancing cooperation between the government and the Somali public, the statement added.