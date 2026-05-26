Sudan: '$3 Billion in Damage to Electrical Grid Since Sudan War Broke Out' - UNDP Study

New York City — A new study by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says Sudan's electricity grid has suffered up to US$3 billion in damage since war broke out in 2023, forcing millions of households, farms and clinics to rely on solar power as diesel prices soar and fuel supplies disappear. The report says growing demand for solar energy is being held back by rising local costs, limited financing and supply shortages.

Imports of solar panels surged across safer parts of Sudan, with new businesses offering installations and repairs. But the report warns that rising costs, currency collapse and disrupted supply chains now threaten the sector's growth.

A 550-watt solar panel that cost around SDG75,000 before the war now sells for roughly SDG330,000, while batteries have more than tripled in price.

Despite the challenges, solar energy is keeping key services running. Telecom companies depend on hybrid solar systems to maintain mobile networks, while hospitals use solar power to preserve vaccines and provide emergency care.

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In farming areas, solar-powered irrigation is helping farmers continue producing crops despite soaring diesel costs.

"Diesel pumps posed major challenges, with frequent breakdowns and interruptions in water supply," said Salil Idris, a cattle herder in El Gedaref.

The UNDP says it has installed hundreds of solar-powered water systems and supported more than 110 health facilities across Sudan over the past five years.

The UNDP's Resident Representative in Sudan Luca Renda said solar power could play a major role in Sudan's recovery if authorities improve access to finance, equipment and technical training.

"With these in place, solar can provide reliable power for millions of Sudanese," Renda states.

Read the full UNDP study here: WHEN THE GRID GOES DARK, SUNLIGHT CAN POWER FARMS, CLINICS AND SCHOOLS