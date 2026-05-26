Africa: IFP Calls for Balanced Approach to African Unity and Immigration On Africa Day

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) joins the continent in commemorating Africa Day, a significant occasion that celebrates African unity, honours the continent's rich cultural heritage, and reflects on the shared opportunities and challenges facing African nations.

Africa Day is being observed at a time when many South Africans are raising concerns around illegal immigration and the pressures it places on communities and public resources. The IFP maintains that immigration matters must be addressed within the framework of the law, with due respect for human dignity and national sovereignty.

The Party believes that undocumented foreign nationals, as well as those who do not meet the country's legal immigration requirements, should be processed in accordance with South African law. This position should not be interpreted as hostility towards foreign nationals, but rather as a call for lawful, fair, and properly managed immigration processes.

The IFP continues to support the principle of African unity and cooperation as essential pillars for the continent's growth and development. At the same time, the Party believes that unity among African nations must go hand in hand with responsible governance and the protection of the interests of citizens within individual countries.

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History has shown that immigration challenges are not unique to South Africa. Various African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, have at different times implemented measures to address undocumented migration within their borders. These experiences highlight the importance of clear immigration policies and cooperative leadership across the continent.

The IFP believes that African unity requires practical and visionary leadership that balances regional cooperation with effective border management and respect for the laws of sovereign states. No single country should be expected to carry disproportionate social and economic pressures without coordinated continental solutions.

As we mark Africa Day, let us recommit ourselves to building a continent rooted in mutual respect, lawful cooperation, economic opportunity, and human dignity. Let this day inspire Africans to work together towards a future where all people can thrive in safe, stable, and prosperous societies.

Protecting Citizens, Promoting African Unity.

Happy Africa Day!

Issued by:

Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP

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IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029