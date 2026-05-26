Tanzania's Fire and Rescue Force Rescues 1,713 People in 4,436 Reported Fire Accidents

25 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — THE Fire and Rescue Force has managed to extinguish fires and carried out rescue operations in 4,436 incidents across the country by April 2026, saving a total of 1,713 injured people.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi revealed this earlier on Monday when presenting the ministry's budget estimates at the Parliament in Dodoma stating that the force has continued protecting lives and property through various firefighting and rescue operations conducted nationwide.

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Elaborating, he said that some of the major incidents that required intensive rescue operations included a deadly bus collision that sparked a fire in Kilimanjaro Region, the Nyandorwa mine collapse in Shinyanga Region, mudslides in Mbeya Region and a fuel tanker accident in Mvomero District, Morogoro Region.

Additionally, he said that the Fire and Rescue Force will continue strengthening its services during the 2026/27 financial year to reduce the impact of fires and other disasters in the country.

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