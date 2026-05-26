Kenya: Koome Urges New Advocates to Bridge Kenya's Justice Gap

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged newly admitted advocates to use their legal training to expand access to justice and uphold integrity in the legal profession.

Speaking during the admission of newly qualified lawyers to the Roll of Advocates, CJ Koome urged the lawyers to use their legal training to uplift society, defend constitutional values, and expand access to justice for all by helping bridge the justice gap and extending legal services to ordinary Kenyans, especially the indigent, vulnerable, and marginalised.

Further, the CJ called on the lawyers to blend professional excellence with humanity while being responsive to the needs of vulnerable litigants emphasising that the law must never lose its human face. She asked them to use their knowledge not merely as a tool for commercial success, but as an instrument for social justice and constitutional transformation.

"Behind every file is a human story: a widow fighting to retain her land, a child seeking protection, a worker pursuing dignity, a survivor of violence seeking justice, or a citizen confronting abuse of power. Compassionate advocacy is therefore not a weakness. It is an essential part of justice." the CJ emphasized.

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She added: "Your admission to the Roll of Advocates is an induction into a profession that lies at the heart of constitutional democracy, the rule of law, and the administration of justice,"

The Chief Justice reminded the new lawyers that they are now custodians of public trust and are expected to defend rights, protect freedoms, and safeguard the Constitution.

Justice Koome dismissed claims that the legal profession in Kenya is overcrowded, arguing that the country still faces a major justice gap, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

According to the Chief Justice, studies indicate that nearly 19 per cent of Kenyans with justice needs are unable to access legal assistance, while the advocate-to-population ratio remains low outside major urban centres, leaving many communities underserved and without meaningful access to legal representation. She said the country still needs more advocates committed to serving the people.

"The country needs your knowledge, your energy, your integrity, and your commitment to justice and the rule of law," she told the advocates.

The Chief Justice also called for stronger collaboration between the Bench and the Bar in improving the administration of justice. She highlighted reforms under the Judiciary's Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) Blueprint, including stricter case management measures aimed at reducing delays in courts.

Justice Koome criticised unnecessary adjournments and warned advocates against using dilatory tactics saying that justice delayed undermined public confidence, increased costs, and denied litigants timely resolution of disputes.

"An advocate must never become an obstacle to justice," she said, urging lawyers to honour court timelines, attend proceedings diligently, and prepare adequately for cases.

She added: "Experience has shown that many delays in the justice system have historically arisen not from the courts themselves, but from external actors, including litigants and advocates through lack of preparedness, non-attendance, or tactical postponements."

She also encouraged the newly admitted advocates to embrace mediation, arbitration, and Alternative Justice Systems as effective tools for resolving disputes outside lengthy litigation.

She said the Judiciary through the Mediation Accreditation Committee is committed to enhancing the quality of our Court Annexed Mediation programme by enhancing standards and ethical conduct by mediators.

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Also speaking at the admission ceremony held at Ceremonial Hall at Milimani Law Courts', the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya reminded the advocates that the legal profession has historically played a key role in defending constitutionalism, human rights, and democracy in Kenya. She encouraged them to use their legal knowledge not only in courtrooms but also in shaping policy, strengthening institutions, and promoting justice in society.

She emphasised that integrity is the foundation of the legal profession and warned advocates against corruption or conduct that could undermine public confidence in the justice system while stressing the importance of professionalism, preparedness, and respect for the court.

She called on advocates to support access to justice by offering legal assistance to vulnerable and disadvantaged Kenyans through pro bono work