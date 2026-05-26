South Africa: Brown Mogotsi Allegedly Tried to Bribe Cop After Staged Assassination Plot Unravelled

The State alleges that Brown Mogotsi attempted to bribe the investigating officer shortly after his arrest, as ballistic evidence suggests the vehicle at the centre of his alleged assassination attempt was stationary and unoccupied when it was shot at.

In addition to the multiple charges facing North West businessman and ANC fixer Brown Mogotsi, in what the State believes was a staged assassination, the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court heard that he allegedly attempted to bribe the investigating officer in the case.

This emerged on Tuesday, 25 May 2026, during Mogotsi's formal bail application, which the State is opposing based on the alleged bribe, his failure to provide an accurate address and fears that he may evade trial.

Giving details of the alleged bribery attempt, the prosecutor, advocate Thami Mpekana, read into the record an affidavit by the investigating officer. The alleged bribery bid took place a day after Mogotsi was arrested, and his statement and fingerprints were already taken.

"As I was about to leave the cells, the applicant approached me. He made a comment relating to bail. His words were: 'Is there something I can do for you not to oppose my bail?' I immediately took offence as it was said to me in a context that I understand to offer a bribe not to oppose his bail. I told him immediately that he must not even think of going that route with me," Mpekana said.

At this point,...