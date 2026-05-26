Africa: 'An African Cannot Be a Foreigner in Africa'

In St George's Cathedral on Africa Day activists called out Afrophobia, saying immigrants are fighting for the same dignity as marginalised South Africans

"Migrants, refugees and asylum seekers are struggling for the same dignity, safety and justice as marginalised South Africans." This was the key message at a picket at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, where about 40 people gathered to mark Africa Day.

The picket was organised by the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement.

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It comes amid mounting anti-immigrant protests and rhetoric. On Saturday, we reported on a March and March protest in Bellville. However, it did not appear to garner as much support as similar marches in Johannesburg and Durban.

A panel discussion accompanied the picket. It focused on the importance of unity among working-class people.

Juanita Engelbrecht, of Ubuntu, said, "My fellow Africans, we cannot be silent anymore. If you can, please educate."

After the discussion, participants moved to the steps of the cathedral. People held placards that read: "Together we rise as one continent" and "An African cannot be a foreigner in Africa". There was also a rendition of Senzeni Na (What have we done?).

Danmore Chuma, of Kopanang Africa, said, "We are challenging the narrative that immigrants are not documented." He said people tried to get documented but had difficulties at Home Affairs.

Referring to the protest in Bellville on Saturday, Chuma said they were "glad that it was a dismal failure".

"We saw that they were disorganised and demoralised."

Lungi Morrison, a South African born in exile, said, "I would call it Afrophobia and not xenophobia, because it really is targeted quite specifically at people from the African continent who are our brothers and sisters who took us in."

Activists read out a statement calling on "political parties and factions with private interests to stop abusing the migrant issue to further their own narrow ends".

They called on communities to take a stand against those sowing such divisions.

On Monday, justice, crime prevention and security ministers met to discuss the recent anti-immigration protests. In a statement, the government said, "The ministers will meet political parties, various groups and associations who have been involved in mass protests and community marches against illegal foreign nationals across the country .... [to establish] rules of engagement in protests but also to discuss the government initiatives and approaches in dealing with the serious problem of illegal immigration."