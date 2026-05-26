Botswana: Boko Calls for Zero Tolerance On GBV

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has called for zero tolerance on gender-based violence (GBV) within the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), urging service members to exercise restraint, discipline and emotional maturity when handling personal conflicts.

Speaking at the official opening of the 21st BDF Strategic Conference in Gaborone on May 25, President Boko, also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, acknowledged that members of the disciplined forces were not immune to the emotional and social challenges faced by ordinary citizens, including betrayal and domestic disputes. However, he stressed that these situations must never escalate to violence, particularly against women and children.

"Things happen and people survive. In some situations, restraint, including choosing not to react, is the most appropriate response," President Boko said.

The President urged officers to remain grounded, respond with compassion rather than anger and utilise healthier coping mechanisms such as peer support and open dialogue. He also reminded the BDF that their specialised training and skills must never be turned against civilians.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Have discipline without abuse, authority without arrogance, accountability without compromise and professionalism without exception," he added.

The President's remarks come amid rising public concern over GBV, driving renewed calls for stronger interventions across government, law enforcement and civil society.

Beyond GBV, President Boko highlighted pressing welfare challenges within the military, specifically inadequate housing and post-retirement financial insecurity. He revealed that only 408 housing units had been completed for armed forces members so far, describing the figure as totally insufficient.

"We now need to find ways of speeding up the provision of decent accommodation for the men and women in uniform," he said, adding that government was exploring affordable housing programmes to ensure that officers can own homes after their service.

The President also expressed concern over the economic vulnerability of veterans, noting that many faced poverty, shortly after leaving the force due to low pensions and rising healthcare needs.

"You retire very early because of the nature of your job and you retire immediately into poverty," he noted. To that, President Boko proposed developing a military-industrial complex which would focus on the local manufacturing of military equipment and create sustainable employment opportunities for former BDF members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So that when you retire from here, the next day you are in this establishment doing what you do and continuing to earn a decent living," he explained.

The President challenged the conference to produce practical, measurable and implementable solutions to strengthen the BDF's operational readiness and long-term resilience.

The conference was held under the theme, Maintaining a capable and cost-effective defence force under fiscal constraints, with focus on innovation, national security and institutional resilience.

BOPA