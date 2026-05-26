Rwanda: Access to Finance Rwanda Honours Genocide Victims, Donates Cows to Survivors in Bigogwe

Access to Finance Rwanda (AFR) staff, on May 22, gathered at the Bigogwe Genocide Memorial in Rubavu District to honour victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and support survivor families through the donation of cows aimed at improving livelihoods and restoring dignity.

During the 32nd commemoration event, the AFR community laid wreaths and observed a moment of silence in memory of more than one million victims of the Genocide. The Bigogwe memorial is the final resting place of over 9,000 victims from the former Mutura and Rwerere communes.

Olivier Nzitonda, the Vice President of Ibuka in Rubavu District, reflected on the history of Bigogwe, observing that the area was once widely known for cattle keeping.

However, he said that limited access to education at the time, combined with the influence of discriminatory leadership, allowed Genocide ideology to spread rapidly in the community.

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"I grew up here, and at that time access to quality education was very limited," he said.

However, he said that even some educated people were influenced to take part in the killings during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, indicating that some soldiers stationed in Bigogwe barracks also played a role in encouraging and carrying out the Genocide.

Nzitonda added that although many victims' remains are yet to be found, the country's current leadership under President Paul Kagame gives survivors hope that such a tragedy will never happen again.

Speaking after learning from the history of Bigogwe, Jean Bosco Iyacu, Chief Executive Officer of Access to Finance Rwanda, underscored the importance of travelling across the country to understand what happened in different areas during the Genocide.

He stated that lessons drawn from this tragic history, largely shaped by leadership failures, must go beyond words and translate into concrete action as Rwanda continues to strengthen resilience and unity.

He underscored the importance of turning the lessons from Rwanda's painful past into practical responsibility and vigilance against any form of historical distortion or divisionism.

"After learning from such tragic history, largely influenced by leadership failures, we realise that Rwanda's rebuilding of resilience and unity should not remain at the level of words. It must be reflected in action. Taking responsibility and being the first to act against any attempt to distort this history should be our guiding principle moving forward," he said.

Cow donation to help Genocide survivor families rebuild their lives

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Demonstrating its commitment to turning remembrance into tangible support, Access to Finance Rwanda donated cows to four Genocide survivor families.

The initiative is aimed at improving livelihoods, restoring dignity, and strengthening long-term resilience.

Rubavu District Mayor Prosper Murindwa commended AFR for the gesture, noting that such acts of solidarity go beyond material assistance and contribute meaningfully to rebuilding survivors' lives.

"This is a commendable gesture. Livestock, especially cows, carry significant value for families here. By providing them, you are not only restoring livelihoods but also reinforcing humanity and hope among survivors," he said.