South Africa: Western Cape Holds Public Consultations On Eviction Law Amendments

Communities in the Western Cape will have a chance to make their voices heard on the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill.

The Department of Human Settlements will this week host public information sessions in the Garden Route and the City of Cape Town.

The sessions are scheduled to take place at Pacaltsdorp Community Hall in George, Garden Route, on Monday, 25 May and Johnson Ngwevela Community Hall in Langa, Cape Town, on Tuesday, 26 May.

The Bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act of 1998. Published in the Government Gazette on 16 April 2026, the public has until 16 June 2026 to submit their comments to PIE.AmendmentBill@dhs.gov.za.

The PIE Act of 1998 was enacted to prevent arbitrary evictions and address historical injustices where people were removed from land without due process.

According to the Department of Human Settlements, the proposed amendment to the Act aims to deal with matters related to land invasions and informal settlements, provision of adequate housing to mitigate against illegal occupation of private properties, court processes and enforcement of court orders, and protection of vulnerable groups.

The provinces that have already held information sessions on the PIE Amendment Bill are Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu Natal.

The department has welcomed the interest and level of participation by the public to date.