Uganda: High Court Stops Law Council Orders Banning Lawyer Buzibira From Legal Practice

The High Court in Kampala has stopped the implementation of orders of the Law Council Disciplinary Committee against lawyer Richard Buzibira.

Justice Simon Peter Kinobe of the Civil Division of the High Court on Monday issued the order halting the Law Council orders striking Buzibira from legal practice.

"The execution of all orders of the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Council in LCD number 94 of 2017 are hereby stayed pending the hearing and determination of the Miscellaneous appeal number 0007 of 2026," reads the court order.

The High Court orders issued arise from an appeal filed by Buzibira challenging the lawyers' disciplinary committee decision and orders.

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On May 13,2026, the Law Council Disciplinary Committee struck Mr Buzibira from legal practice citing professional misconduct.

The now stopped orders issued by the Law Council include striking Mr Buzibira from legal practice, an order directing him to pay his accuser, Pastor Daniel Walugembe Shs10 million and legal costs incurred as well as paying Shs2 million as costs to the Council.

From the documents obtained from court, lawyer Buzibira claims that he was condemned unheard.

He contends that he was not given chance to testify before the committee not to cross examine the complainant and so the decision was made without affording him a chance to be heard.

"I was neither given an opportunity to be heard on my defense nor allowed to cross examine the respondent (Walugembe) on all allegations made by him in the complaint before the committee decision was made. Neither my lawyers nor myself were served with the hearing notes for the day when the Disciplinary Committee made a decision to hear the complaint in my absence," reads Buzibira's sworn statement in court.

The lawyer contends that the police report that was based on to pass judgement was never tendered by the author and that the same author was never cross examined by him nor the committee but they just believed.

"The Disciplinary Committee based its decision on a report whose author didn't tender it before the committee and whose contents had never been tested through cross examination before any court," the sworn statement reads.

"The Disciplinary Committee also based its decision on a consent judgement entered into by the respondent and a one Sunday Joseph, aware that neither mystery nor the Uganda Land Commission were parties to the consent judgement."

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Meanwhile, Buzibira's appeal is set to be heard snd determined by a panel of three judges of the High Court who are yet to be named.