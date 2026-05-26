Southern Africa: SADC Calls for Stronger Regional Cooperation On Rehabilitation and Reintegration in Correctional Services

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States have called for strengthened investment in correctional infrastructure, psychosocial support, restorative justice initiatives and capacity building as part of efforts to improve offender rehabilitation and reintegration across the region.

The call was made during the SADC Heads of Corrections, Prisons and Penitentiary Services Conference, which brought together Commissioner Generals of Correctional Institutions. The conference took place in Salima, Malawi, on 19 - 22 May 2026 under the theme: "Pathways to Change: Facilitating Effective Offender Rehabilitation and Reintegration in Corrections/ Prisons."

The conference aimed to strengthen regional cooperation and networking among SADC Correctional Services through the exchange of best practices, addressing common challenges and fostering innovation in offender rehabilitation and reintegration. It also aligned with the broader ideals and objectives of SADC, particularly the promotion of peace, security, justice and human dignity.

In his keynote address, Honourable Peter Mukhito, Minister of Homeland Security of the Republic of Malawi, underscored the importance of regional cooperation in addressing shared challenges affecting correctional services. He commended SADC Member States for their continued cooperation, dialogue and knowledge sharing.

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The Minister noted that correctional systems worldwide are undergoing significant transformation in response to emerging security, social and developmental challenges. He said correctional institutions are evolving beyond traditional custodial functions to focus on rehabilitation, reintegration, protection of human rights and contributions to national and regional peace and security.

He stressed that individuals entering correctional facilities should emerge better equipped to reintegrate into society as productive and law-abiding citizens. In this regard, he called for the principles of the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules) to be fully embedded within correctional operations across the region, emphasising the importance of upholding human dignity and respecting the fundamental rights of incarcerated persons.

Minister Mukhito also highlighted persistent challenges confronting correctional services, including prison overcrowding, transnational crime, violent extremism and radicalisation.

Ms. Wandika Phiri, Commissioner General of the Malawi Prisons Service and Chairperson of the SADC Heads of Corrections, Prisons and Penitentiary Services, said rehabilitation cannot be achieved through confinement alone, but requires comprehensive institutional interventions and active community participation.

She acknowledged ongoing efforts by correctional institutions to strengthen intelligence gathering and prevent violent extremism and radicalisation within prisons.

Ms. Phiri added that correctional services are increasingly expected not only to ensure the safe and secure custody of offenders, but also to facilitate meaningful rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society, calling for the adoption of innovative correctional approaches that reduce recidivism and contribute to public safety and national development.

Prof. Kula Theletsane, SADC Director of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs, commended correctional institutions for their role in maintaining peace and security through rehabilitation and reintegration initiatives that address the root causes of criminal behaviour.

He encouraged Member States to adopt evidence-based frameworks such as the Risk-Need-Responsivity (RNR) Model and strengthen interventions including training, aftercare programmes and restorative justice initiatives. He further emphasised the need for technological advancement and modernisation within correctional systems to effectively respond to emerging security and operational demands.

The Commissioner Generals reaffirmed their collective commitment to building correctional systems that not only ensure security, but also restore dignity, promote rehabilitation and create meaningful pathways to change. The meeting further emphasised the need to transition from traditional colonial jail systems towards modern correctional approaches centred on offender rehabilitation, supported by active societal participation and community involvement.

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The conference also reviewed the SADC Corrections/Prisons/Penitentiary Services Strategic Action Plan (2021-2025), focusing on findings and recommendations from the review process, identifying priority areas for future interventions and mapping the way forward.

Additionally, discussions focused on Member States' reflections on correctional systems, rehabilitation and reintegration strategies, development of intelligence gathering guidelines, global best practices and innovative rehabilitation approaches and strengthening intelligence gathering.

At the conclusion of the conference, the Heads of Corrections/Prisons adopted a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening correctional services across the SADC region and enhancing the capacity of correctional institutions to respond effectively to emerging challenges and evolving operational demands

The conference was attended by Commissioner Generals and representatives from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe as well as officials from the SADC Secretariat.