Rwanda: Tourism, Events Continue As Ebola Prevention Measures Are Observed

The Government of Rwanda has reassured residents and international visitors that tourism, business, conferences and travel activities across the country are continuing normally as people observe Ebola prevention measures announced by the Ministry of Health.

In a public notice issued on Monday, May 25, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) noted that the country had no Ebola cases and that authorities had strengthened public health measures.

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"There are no cases of Ebola within Rwanda, and measures are actively in place to safeguard public health and the wellbeing of residents, visitors and non-human primates," the statement reads.

The notice follows recent measures introduced by the Ministry of Health to strengthen preparedness against the Ebola outbreak in neighbouring DR Congo.

Under updated travel guidance, all foreign nationals who have travelled to or transited through the DR Congo within 30 days before their intended travel to Rwanda will be denied entry.

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Rwandan nationals and foreign residents with valid proof of residency in Rwanda will be allowed to enter the country. Those who have travelled through DR Congo during the same period will undergo mandatory quarantine in line with public health protocols.

Rwanda reinforced screening and surveillance measures at key entry points, including Kigali International Airport and selected border posts.

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According to the notice, travellers who recently visited or transited through areas considered high risk may be subjected to additional screening procedures in line with international health regulations.

RDB said national parks, hotels, conference venues and tourism facilities remain operational while observing appropriate health and safety standards.

"Visitors are encouraged to enjoy their planned activities with confidence while adhering to recommended public health practices," the statement noted.

RDB added that there was a strong public health system with established surveillance, rapid response and infection prevention mechanisms to respond to potential risks.

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 900 suspected Ebola cases and 204 suspected deaths have been recorded across the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Uganda has confirmed seven Ebola cases, including one death.

The outbreak is concentrated in Ituri Province in eastern DR Congo.