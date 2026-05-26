Uganda: 'True Strength Is Respect and Partnership' - Advancing Positive Masculinity in Uganda

TORORO DISTRICT, Uganda - Vincent Onyango represents a growing movement of men redefining leadership within their homes and communities. At 28 years old, he is a youth counsellor and trained community volunteer on gender-based violence (GBV), sanitation and hygiene.

His transformation began through participation in the SASA Together! approach, implemented under the UN Spotlight Initiative, with funding from the European Union and the Netherlands Embassy.

"I believed that as a man, I had to dominate and make all decisions." - Vincent Onyango, youth counsellor

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr. Onyango acknowledged that before the training, he experienced many challenges in his relationship and struggled to manage conflict. "I believed that as a man, I had to dominate and make all decisions," he reflects. This manifested in disputes about his wife's work and household finances, as well as other harmful coping mechanisms.

Through the training, Mr. Onyango was introduced to the concept of power imbalance as a root cause of domestic violence. Facilitated dialogue sessions encouraged his own critical self-reflection on gender norms, decision-making and shared responsibility.

"I realized I was using power to control rather than to support my family," he says. "Change is gradual, but it is possible."

Following the training, Mr. Onyango began applying the principles of positive masculinity in his own household. He now shares domestic responsibilities, is supportive of his wife's job, and jointly plans household finances and family decisions. The couple intentionally planned their second pregnancy to ensure financial and emotional preparedness. According to Vincent, these changes have resulted in greater stability and mutual respect within the home.

His personal transformation has extended into community leadership. Recognized for his behavioural change, Mr. Onyango was entrusted with responsibilities as a youth counsellor. Young men increasingly seek his guidance on managing conflict constructively.

"After learning from Vincent, I handle issues calmly, and my family is happier." - David Ochieng, mentee

"I thought violence was the way to solve problems. After learning from Vincent, I handle issues calmly, and my family is happier," says one mentee, David Ochieng.

Another community member, Emmanuel, shares that he now participates in household responsibilities, recognizing that caregiving is not limited by gender.

Beyond mentorship, Mr. Onyango collaborates with eight peers to address economic vulnerability among youth. Through the Youth Livelihood Programme, they established a tailoring workshop that provides skills training and starter support to participants. The initiative has already secured a contract to supply school uniforms locally, contributing to income generation and reducing poverty-related stressors that often exacerbate domestic conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By promoting positive masculinity, shared decision-making and community accountability, the programme is fostering safer households in Tororo.

"I was not this person before SASA!," Mr. Onyango concludes. "Now I understand that true strength is respect and partnership."