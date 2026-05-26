South Africa: Ministers Step In Over Charlotte Maxeke Woes - South African News Briefs - May 26, 2026

Government Under Pressure Over Charlotte Maxeke Delays

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana are set to visit Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, reports EWN. This comes after a report by the public protector on maladministration linked to a fire that destroyed parts of the facility in 2021. The report found that delays in repairs were caused by underspending and poor project management. They will assess progress and discuss solutions to ensure there are no further delays.

March and March Gives Govt June 30 Deadline on Illegal Immigration

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The March and March Movement has said it has given the national government until the end of June to address the issue of undocumented immigrants in the country, reports SABC News. Gauteng convener Sandile Dube said that undocumented foreign nationals are posing a lot of challenges to South Africa. He said some are committing crimes such as dealing in drugs. March and March have also slammed claims that its demonstrations are supported only by one ethnic group. The organisation's Sanele Khambule rejected claims that the movement only represents one ethnic group, saying it has support across provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

State Opposes Brown Mogotsi Bail Bid

The State is challenging controversial political fixer Brown Mogotsi's release on bail after he allegedly tried to bribe an official and provided the incorrect home address, reports EWN. Mogotsi, who appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, faces charges including perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public. He's accused of staging an assassination attempt on his life in November. State prosecutor Thami Mpekana said his release on bail will not be in the interest of justice.

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